MU finished 14th out of 15 teams at the Jim West Challenge in San Marcos, Texas.
Sophia Yoemans led the way for the Tigers in the two-day tournament. In her first round, she fired a 3-over 75 and 72 in the second round. Today she posted a 73 and finished the event with a total of 4-over 220 tied for 41st place.
Noelle Beijer ended the tournament at 222 by posting two rounds at 72. She finished tied for 60th. Sophomore Emily Staples finished a stroke behind her teammate, she posted a 223.
Junior Bri Bolden shot an 80 and a 77 in her first and third rounds, buther second-round score was disqualified.
Missouri will wrap up the 2021 fall season with the Ally, a tournament in Starkville hosted by Mississippi State next Monday through Wednesday.
CC men’s golf in second place after first day of tournament
Columbia College finished the first day of the Virginia McCoy Fall Invite in second place and have three individuals in the top 10.
Cameron VanLeer shot a 3-over 75 and finished tied for third, four strokes behind the leader.
Kanon Kendrick and Pedro Marchioni tied for 10th at 77.
Noah Wilson shot 81 and is in a tie for 23rd.
The Cougars are seven strokes behind Bethany College who holds the day one lead. Bethany College shot 15-over 303 as a team and the Cougars shot 310.
Second-round play will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Parkville.
CC women’s golf has strong first day at Virginia McCoy invite
Columbia College found success as a team in the first day of competition with three finishing in the top 10 and six in the top 15.
Emily Strunck led the team and is tied for second after the first round. She posted an 8-over 80 and sits four strokes behind the leader.
Cassidy McAlpine finished the day in fifth place after firing a 82. Her teammate Haleigh Berrey is a stroke behind her and in sixth place.
Carson Hall is tied for 11th after posting an 88 in the first round. Lillian Knipfel and Lauren Hawley are tied for 14th after both carding an 89 Monday. Sydney Willingham is a stroke behind both of them after shooting an 90.