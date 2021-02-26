After 110 days, Missouri women’s golf returned to competitive golf Friday to open its spring schedule at the Florida State Match-Up in Tallahassee, Florida.
The fall yielded little success for the Tigers, as they finished last or second-to-last in all three of its October and November events.
Missouri's play in Florida showed vast improvement, as it finished Round 1 in eighth among 14 teams, shooting a 15-over team score of 303.
Florida State leads its home event 21 strokes better than the Tigers at 6-under 282.
Beatrice Wallin of Florida State leads the individual component of the tournament by four strokes after a 6-under 66. Wallin’s lead is sizable, but there are several Tigers still in the hunt.
Redshirt senior Jessica Yuen has had positive history at this event, finishing tied for 13th in 2017 and 30th in 2018 at even par and 5-over, respectively. Yuen continued her good form in the Sunshine State, leading the Tigers with a 1-over 73 to leave her in a tie for 12th on the individual leaderboard.
Noelle Beijer is no stranger to the top end of Missouri’s roster, having never finished outside of the top-two among Missouri players in any event in her two seasons as part of the program.
Beijer — a senior from the Netherlands — is on course to record another leading Missouri finish, finishing a stroke higher than Yuen on Friday with a 74.
For most of the first round, it had been freshman Emily Staples that was leading the Tigers' scoring. Through eight holes, Staples was 3-under without a bogey, but five bogeys and a double in her final 10 proved costly, as she dropped 19 spots from an early tie for third to finish tied at 22nd for the .
Staples’ round of 3-over 75 ties her career low as a Tiger.
A solid fourth score can often be the difference between several spots on the leaderboard in collegiate golf, and this was the case for Missouri.
The Tigers’ final counting score came in six strokes worse than its third, as Julia Bower recorded a 9-over 81.
Just three strokes separate Missouri in eighth and Michigan and Ohio State in a tie for fourth.
Martina Munoz’s 82 was the drop score for the Tigers.
The Tigers will tee-off in Round 2 paired with Kent State and Coastal Carolina, with No. 5 on each team beginning at 10:40 a.m. through to No. 1’s tee-time at 11:20 a.m. Saturday.
Missouri is the only Southeastern Conference team playing in the event.