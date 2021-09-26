Missouri women's golf will tee off Monday at The Club at Old Hawthorne to host and win its seventh straight team title at the Johnie Imes Invitational.
“It’s our home event,” Missouri coach said. “It’s really special, a lot of families will be here.”
The invitational started in 2007 coinciding with the opening of The Club at Old Hawthorne.
“We always like to come here,” Arkansas State coach MJ Shaw said. “It’s a good golf course. The atmosphere, fans, and coaching staff here are amazing.”
Kevin Stull, head golf professional at Old Hawthrone voiced a similar sentiment.
“It’s been a fantastic partnership between Old Hawthorne and MU Women’s Golf,” Stull said. “It’s been great for Old Hawthorne and it’s been great for the team.”
Last year, the invitational was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and safety concerns.
“It’s a nice sense of normalcy having the invitational this year,” MU assistant coach Mindy Coyle said.
“It’s my first Johnie,” Missouri sophomore Emily Staples said. “I’ve never experienced it before so I’m excited.”
The Tigers have won the past six Johnie Imes Invitationals, and they hope to keep the streak alive going into this week.
Missouri will have several of its top golfers from the 2019 Johnie Imes Invitational playing this year.
Bri Bolden, Noelle Beijer and Sophia Yoemens all finished in the top 20 individually and each will play this week for the Tigers.
“We know this course better than anyone else,” Tigers junior Bri Bolden said.
When asked about the expectations for the Tigers' sole home outing, coach Coyle had two words to say: "to win."
“We have to show up with the right attitude and the confidence in our own preparation,” Coyle said.
Missouri will face off against 12 schools with rounds Monday and Tuesday and a shotgun round Wednesday.