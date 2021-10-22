Missouri tennis had a mixed day Friday at the ITA regionals in Iowa City, Iowa . Emilia Schwarte was Missouri's only player to advance to the main-draw singles round of 64, beating Southeast Missouri's Myroslava Zelenchuk (6-7, 7-6, 6-3). She was later eliminated in a close match against Tulsa's Laia Conde Monfort (3-6, 6-3, 6-4).
In the doubles match, Schwarte and Gabriela Martinez lost 8-1 against Ohio State's Ayumi Miyamoto and Dariya Detkovskaya .
In the consolation bracket, Marta Oliviera and Elys Ventura moved on to the round of 16. Oliviera beat Central Arkansas' Yada Vasupongchai (6-3, 4-6, 12-10). Ventura beat Nebraska-Omaha's Madison Gallegos in the first set 5-2 before Gallegos had to forfeit due to injury.
Oliviera faces Colorado's Valerie Negin at 11 a.m. Saturday . Ventura will also play at 11 a.m. Saturday against Oklahoma State's Lenka Stara.