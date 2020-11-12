Missouri wrestling is sending 13 wrestlers to compete in the USA Wrestling Freestyle United World Wrestling Junior and U23 Nationals in Omaha, Nebraska, starting Friday.
Of the 13, eight are participating in the UWW Junior, including five true freshmen. Sophomore Noah Surtin and redshirt freshman Sean Harman are also competing. The UWW Junior is only for wrestlers age 20 and under.
Columbia native Brock Mauller is one of five Tigers competing in the U23 Nationals. Mauller was a 2020 NCAA Qualifier in the 149-pound weight class, the Mid-American Conference Champion and a 2020 First-Team All-American. He's joined in Omaha by fellow Tigers Connor Brown, Allan Hart, Jake Raschka and Zach Elam.
The events will be livestreamed on FloWrestling.