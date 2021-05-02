Three Missouri wrestlers will represent the United States at the Junior World Championships in Russia in August.
The Tiger Style Wrestling Club — based in Columbia — participated in the 2021 UWW Junior Nationals in Coralville, Iowa. It left the tournament with three champions and four medalists, all four being freshmen.
Colton Hawks won the 86-kg weight class after beating Darrien Roberts of the Oklahoma Regional Training Center, NCAA All-American Rocky Elam defeated Zach Glazier to win the 92 and Keegan O'Toole won the 74. The win marked O'Toole's second year of domination in the junior nationals.
The three wrestlers will now head to Ufa, Russia, in between August 16-22 for the chance to be crowned world champions and bring home international glory.
At the 65, Josh Edmond finished third.
Former Missouri Tigers Jaydin Eierman and Joey Lavallee participated in the Senior Nationals. Eierman took home the 143-pound freestyle title . Lavallee finished runner-up in the 74-kg weight class.