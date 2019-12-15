No. 18 Missouri defeated Buffalo, 28-11, on Sunday to open its Mid-American Conference competition. The Tigers have now won 15 consecutive MAC duals. Against Buffalo, Missouri won seven out of the ten bouts with two technical falls and a pin.

Four out of the five ranked wrestlers for the Tigers won their bouts. Missouri's No. 24 Alan Hurt lost to Buffalo's No. 12 Derek Spann by a technical fall.

After three bouts, including Hurt's loss, the Tigers trailed 8-3. But Missouri's other four ranked wrestlers helped change momentum, starting with the team's top wrestler in Brock Mauller, who improved to 11-0 with a 4-2 decision against John Arceri.

Missouri's next dual will be in the South Beach Duals against Old Dominion, Cornell, Lehigh, and North Carolina State from Dec. 29-30 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 

