Missouri wrestling brought home the win Friday night, beating Ohio 22-12 at the Hearnes Center. The win gives the Tigers 17 straight victories in the Mid-American Conference.
Despite the win, coach Brian Smith was not satisfied with the way his team performed.
"It's a disciplined sport. You have to be disciplined with your positioning, with what you want to accomplish. You have to know your positions and what you want to get to," Smith said. "And we just didn't do that tonight."
Smith noted a lack of leg attacks, offensive takedowns and enthusiasm from his Tigers, who move to 6-4 after the win.
He called the mistakes made "two steps back" for the young team.
"It's not a disrespect to Ohio. We just did not wrestle tonight," Smith said.
Seven of 10 Tiger wrestlers won their matches. Jeremiah Kent, Jacob Bohlken and No. 15 ranked Jarrett Jacques lost by a fall and two decisions, respectively.
The most dominant win on the night came from No. 23 Dylan Wisman. Absorbing an early takedown from Ohio's Hunter Yeargan, Wisman responded with a series of takedowns of his own alongside a near fall, coming out on top in a 16-4 win.
"I just didn't let it fluster me," Wisman said on Yeargan's early takedown and attempts to keep distance between the two. "Just stayed on my game plan, kept wrestling, things just slowly started working."
Perhaps the most dramatic win for the Tigers came from redshirt-sophomore Dack Punke. Down by two points with less than 30 seconds left in his match, he earned a point via an escape from Ohio's Giovanni DiSabato and two more on a takedown in rapid succession, flipping the match in the final seconds of competition. He won 4-3.
"I didn't want it to come down to (the final 30 seconds), but it had to," Punke said. "I'm just glad I found it in me, pulled it out."
During the dual's intermission, veterans who attended were recognized. The match was Missouri wrestling's military appreciation night.
"We get to celebrate people that go above and beyond what we could ever ask for as a country," Smith said. "For us, it's a very important night."
Missouri wrestling is back in action Sunday at Northern Iowa.
"It's gonna be a tough dual. Lots of good matches, lots of tests for us," Wisman said. "Some guys tonight maybe didn't have their best night, and Sunday we're gonna need everyone to show up."