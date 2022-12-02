No. 6 Missouri wrestling defeated West Virginia 38-3 in a dual Friday at the Hearnes Center.

Three Tigers faced nationally ranked opponents in the dual. MU’s No. 8 Brock Mauller (149-pounds) defeated No. 22 Sam Hillegas No. 1 Keegan O’Toole (165) beat No. 7 Peyton Hall and No. 8 Zach Elam (285) took down No. 19 Michael Wolfram.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • GA reporter, Summer 2022. Studying journalism at The University of Missouri. Reach me at johnbelfonte@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700

Recommended for you