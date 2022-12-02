No. 6 Missouri wrestling defeated West Virginia 38-3 in a dual Friday at the Hearnes Center.
Three Tigers faced nationally ranked opponents in the dual. MU’s No. 8 Brock Mauller (149-pounds) defeated No. 22 Sam Hillegas No. 1 Keegan O’Toole (165) beat No. 7 Peyton Hall and No. 8 Zach Elam (285) took down No. 19 Michael Wolfram.
The Tigers also notched victories from Peyton Moore (125), Connor Brown (133), Allan Hart (141), Jarrett Jacques (157) and Peyton Mocco (174).
Missouri's Colton Hawks (197) fell to Austin Cooley on a 3-1 decision, giving the Mountaineers their only three points of the contest.
O’Toole continues his winning streak, dating back to last season's NCAA Tournament. O’Toole has won all three of his dual matches this season, adding another four victories across invitationals and tournaments.
West Virginia is unranked, but no slouch. The Mountaineers received 13 votes to be ranked in the latest top-25 coaches poll. Missouri’s dominant victory showed why it should be considered a powerhouse in collegiate wrestling.
The Tigers returned to the Hearnes Center with a blowout win, looking to improve on their 4-3 home record from a season ago. However, the Tigers will not wrestle at the Hearnes Center again until Dec. 20 against North Dakota State.
With Friday’s victory, the Tigers improve to 1-0 in Big 12 conference play ,they went 8-2 in the conference last season.
Missouri sees its next action against another Big 12 side, No. 11 Virginia Tech, next Sunday in Blacksburg, Virginia. The Tigers will send one group of wrestlers to that dual, and another group to the Northern Iowa Open next Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa, according to a news release from the team.