Missouri wrestling had technically clinched a first-place finish as a team before the final session even began.
The Tigers won the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a total of 131.5 points. This is coach Brian Smith's 11th straight conference title and his first in the Big 12 since the 2011-12 season.
Four Missouri wrestlers competed — freshman Keegan O'Toole (165) was the only one to finish first as Allan Hart (141), Peyton Mocco (174) and Jeremiah Kent (184) all finished second. Brothers Rocky (197) and Zach Elam (285) also made the podium, finishing third in their respective weight classes.
The biggest surprises from the tournament were the sixth-seeded Mocco and Kent, who made it all the way to the finals against No. 1 seeds, upsetting multiple higher-seeded wrestlers in the process. Kent upset ISU's Marcus Coleman for the second time this season.
Next up for Missouri will be the NCAA Division I National Championships on March 17 to 19 in Detroit.