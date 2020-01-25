For the ninth consecutive year, Missouri wrestling is a conference champion.
The Tigers dominated Northern Illinois in a 32-6 win and capped off the afternoon with a 20-12 defeat of Cleveland State (7-3, 3-3 MAC) for a sweep of Mid-American conference opponents that clinched a share of the conference title. It’s Missouri’s eighth straight MAC title with a Big 12 tournament championship in 2012.
Missouri (10-5, 7-0 MAC) wasted little time pulling ahead of the Huskies (8-4, 3-2 MAC). In the first two bouts of the afternoon, redshirt sophomores Cameron Valdiviez and Allan Hart pinned Northern Illinois wrestlers to put the Tigers up 12-0.
“We kind of smacked them in the mouth a little bit and it definitely put a fire in our team,” sophomore Jarrett Jacques said.
Missouri never looked back, with its only losses coming from Grant Leeth by one point in the 141-pound division against Anthony Gibson and an overtime loss in the heavyweight match, which gave Missouri a 26-point win over the Huskies.
One of the most dramatic finishes of the doubleheader came from Dylan Wisman, who had a takedown of Brit Wilson at the buzzer for a major decision. Wilson only had one prior loss on the season and wrestled former Tiger Daniel Lewis for the MAC Championship last season.
Wisman’s decision was a tone-setter for the rest of the afternoon. Coach Brian Smith said Wisman wrestled well after being banged up throughout the season.
“It got to a point where he’s wanting to cut the guy and score takedowns and that’s awesome,” Smith said. “In a high-level match, he’s scoring and getting a major, which was big. It sends a message.“
Three days after winning MAC West Wrestler of the week, sophomore Jarrett Jacques won both of his bouts to push his win total to a team-leading 21.
“Even though his best stuff wasn’t there, he kept battling to score points,” Smith said. “That’s what our guys got to learn in those kind of matches.”
“I won, but I felt pretty flat,” Jacques said. “I didn’t feel my best, but I kept pushing, kept trying to score. I would’ve liked to score a lot more, put those matches away way earlier than I did. But you’re not going to feel your best every day so you’re going to have to gut out some wins like that.”
The Tigers fell behind 3-0 to Cleveland State, but after Brock Mauller’s major decision over Gus Sutton gave Missouri a 7-6 lead, they never trailed in the win.
Missouri travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, next Sunday for its toughest test of the season against No. 8 Oklahoma State.
“Oklahoma State is well-coached, they have a really good team,” Smith said. “I know we can compete with them and go down there and get a win.”