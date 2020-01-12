Missouri wrestling fell to 6-5 on the season after losing a hard-fought dual, 20-13, against Northern Iowa on Sunday.
The No. 23 Tigers jumped out to a 10-6 lead against the No. 14 Panthers after five bouts, but with three top-15 wrestlers featuring for Northern Iowa in the final five bouts, the Tigers couldn’t hold on to the lead.
Missouri’s Brock Mauller’s 3-1 win over UNI’s No. 7 Max Thomsen was the highlight of the first five bouts, in which the Tigers won three bouts. In the 133-pounds category, Allan Hart secured a 14-2 decision and Jarrett Jacques earned an 8-5 win to put Missouri up 10-6 heading into break.
The other side of the break saw a hard-fought dual between Tiger Peyton Mocco and Panther Austin Yant that went overtime. Unfortunately for Tiger fans, Yant came up victorious with a 4-3 result.
From there on, Missouri dropped bouts in the 174 and 184 categories as UNI opened a 16-10 lead.
The Tigers needed to win the final two bouts to win the dual. Wyatt Koelling defeated Noah Glaser 5-2 to set up a decisive final bout, with Missouri trailing by just three. No. 14 Carter Isley turned out to be a too big a hurdle to overcome though, as the Panther crushed Missouri's Rodrigo Diaz 10-1 to secure the bout and the dual.
Up next, Missouri wrestling will feature in a pair of MAC duals starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Central Michigan and at 1 p.m. Sunday at Kent State.