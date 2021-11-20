Missouri wrestling competed in the Lindenwood Open on Saturday in St. Louis . Jeremy Jakowitsch stood out the most for the Tigers, defeating Dalton Burdick of Northeast Oklahoma in a 3-1 decision to claim consolation first place in the 141-pound weight class of the black division for freshman/sophomores.
Additionally, teammates Jack Flynn (197 weight class) and Sean Harman (174 weight class) scored an 18.0 and 15.0 on the day in the gold division, respectively.
Missouri will next hit the mat at 1 p.m. Dec. 4 against Northern Iowa at the Hearnes Center.