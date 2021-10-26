To prepare for its return to the Big 12 this season, Missouri wrestling held its annual Black & Gold intrasquad meet. All the Tigers’ returning stars, including Brock Mauller, Rocky Elam and Keegan O’Toole, participated Tuesday night.
O’Toole defeated Ellis Pfleger by fall in the second period, while Elam took down Jack Flynn 13-3. Mauller wrestled a freestyle match, specifically designed to train him for the U23 World Championships beginning later this week in Budapest, Hungary, against Jeremy Jakowitsch.
Mauller won 13-0. Mauller heads to Budapest on Thursday, and Missouri begins its season at North Dakota State — its first Big 12 matchup since 2012.
Missouri tennis finishes ITA Regionals
At the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regionals in Iowa City, Iowa, the Missouri tennis team sent one singles player to the Round of 64 and one doubles team to the Round of 32.
Emelie Schwarte, Gabriela Martinez and Elys Ventura all won two qualifier matches to advance to the main draw. Schwarte defeated Southeast Missouri’s Myroslava Zelenchuk in the Round of 128, while Martinez and Ventura lost their Round of 128 matches.
On the doubles side, Martinez and Schwarte defeated SEMO and subsequently lost to Minnesota. Tuesday concluded the fall season for Missouri; the spring season will begin in January.
Missouri women’s golf continues to struggle at The Ally
Missouri women’s golf sits teams last place of 12 teams at The Ally in Starkville, Mississippi. The Tigers finished the day at 39-over 615 after a second-round 19-over 307. The Tigers are 16 strokes behind Vanderbilt and Tennessee in a tie for 10th.
Individually, Sophia Yoemans is tied for 21st at 1 over for the tournament, 16 strokes behind tournament-leader Benedetta Moresco of Alabama . Yoemans signed for a 1-over 73 in Round 2.
Noelle Zoe Beijer is the next-best Tiger at 4 overand tied for 36th. She had MU’s low score in Round 2, posting 72.
Missouri is back in action Wednesday to close out The Ally.
CC women’s basketball trounced by Leathernecks
Western Illinois dominated Columbia College women’s basketball in an exhibition game, 90-56. The Leathernecks nearly matched the Cougars’ eventual point total in the first half, putting up 55 before the halftime buzzer.
The mismatch in conferences also appeared on the court. The Cougars are an NAIA outfit, while Western Illinois plays in the Division I Summit League.
For Columbia, Mallory Shetley paced the team in scoring with 18. Four Western Illinois players reached double digits, led by Evan Zars with 17.