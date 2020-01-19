No. 23 Missouri wrestling won its 19th straight Mid-American Conference dual Sunday with a 31-12 win over Kent State.
Sophomore Dack Punke started the Tigers off with a 7-3 decision over Tomas Gutierrez to put the Tigers up 3-0.
Kent State's Tim Rooney pinned Allan Hart to give the Flashes a 6-3 lead over Missouri.
Grant Leeth pinned Raphael Rodriguez in 2:28 to put the Tigers back in the lead 9-6. Brock Mauller got a 6-4 win over Kody Kumara to extend Missouri's lead to 12-6.
Jarrett Jacques earned an 18-1 technical fall over Conan Becker to extend Missouri's lead to 17-6. Missouri's Connor Flynn also got a 15-0 technical fall over Kade Byland to extend Missouri's lead to 22-6.
Kent State's Andrew McNally pinned Jeremiah Kent to cut Missouri's lead down to 22-12.
Dylan Wisman got a 6-1 win over Shane Mast to extend Missouri's lead to 25-12. Wyatt Koelling picked up a 3-2 win over Colin McCracken to extend Missouri's lead to 28-12.
Jake Bohlken earned a 6-4 win in the sudden victory period.
The Tigers host NIU and Cleveland State at 2 p.m. Saturday.