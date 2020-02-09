On a day when Missouri wrestling’s past was honored at intermission, the current Tigers fell behind early and could not complete the comeback in a 21-13 loss to Arizona State.
The dual began at the 165-weight class, as the Tigers faced some of their toughest tests early on. Peyton Mocco lost a major decision to No. 6 Josh Shields 17-6 with riding time. The next match also ended in a major decision, with Connor Flynn falling to No. 9 Anthony Valencia.
After digging themselves into an early hole, the Tigers got some life from Dylan Wisman. Wrestling against two-time national champion and current No. 1 Zahid Valencia, Wisman battled in the first period and got takedowns throughout the match. For the first time all afternoon, the crowd got loud for the Tiger senior. He ultimately lost 14-10 but received a standing ovation as he walked off.
“You got a big crowd there, you’re wrestling the national champ, go let it happen,” coach Brian Smith said. “I’ve seen good people get beaten on days like this. He learned that he can go at a high level.”
Following Wisman’s bout, Wyatt Koelling upset No. 11 Kordell Norfleet 3-1.
“The crowd was really rowdy and Wisman kinda gave us that boost, coming out there and wrestling tough,” Koelling said. “When you see that from your teammate, it lifts you up and makes you want to do the same thing.”
A late second period takedown put him ahead by three, and he held on for the win in the final minutes.
“I knew I had a better gas tank than him, so getting on his head and getting him (tired) was really important to us and I feel like I did that,” Koelling said.
Missouri lost the heavyweight match 4-1 with riding time, which put Arizona State up 14-3.
After the intermission, No. 7 Brandon Courtney got a major decision over Cameron Valdiviez after dominating most of the match.
Missouri redshirt sophomore Allan Hart fell behind 2-0 early in his match, but earned eight points with two cradle moves and cruised to a 14-4 major decision win.
“Going out there to try and squeeze out a win or keep it close isn’t fun,” Hart said. “In my head, I’m thinking bonus points, bonus points, bonus points.”
Brock Mauller moved to 21-1 with a 8-4 victory and cut the deficit to 18-13.
Needing a pin from Jarrett Jacques to win the dual, the Tigers could not overcome the early deficit as he lost 10-7.
The Tigers will be back in action at 6 p.m. Wednesday against SIUE.