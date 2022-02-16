In a battle for the Big 12 regular season title, Missouri wrestling fell short against Iowa State 17-16.
The duel started off well for the Tigers as No. 17 Noah Surtin (125) took down ISU’s No. 15 Kysen Terukina in a decision win. Things began to spiral after that as Missouri lost its next four matches. One of which was MU’s Ethan Turner falling to No. 10 Ian Parker in the 141-pound weight division as he continues to fill in for No. 9 Allan Hart.
No. 1 Keegan O’Toole (165), fresh off receiving Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honors, gave the Tigers some much-needed momentum when he scored his 14th bonus-point victory of the season over No. 31 Isaac Judge. No. 11 Peyton Mocco would keep O’Toole’s momentum going when he notched his second straight win since returning from injury.
The next match put the Tigers in the drivers seat as No. 24 Jeremiah Kent upset ISU’s No. 7 Marcus Coleman, a win they desperately needed if they were to win the duel.
No. 7 Rocky Elam was up next with a chance to give the Tigers the lead but lost a nail-biter in overtime to No. 14 Yonger Bastida. Elam held the lead for most of the third period but after receiving his second stalling warning right at the buzzer, the match went to overtime tied 6-6.
The score was 17-13 before the final match. Missouri had one last chance to knock off the Cyclones as No. 17 Zach Elam stepped onto the mat to face off against ISU’s No. 23 Sam Schuyler. The match was uneventful for most of its duration and Elam closed out his regular season with a 2-0 decision win.
Missouri will finish second in the conference in the regular season, as it now prepares for the Big 12 Tournament on March 5 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.