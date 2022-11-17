No. 5 Missouri wrestling lost to No. 3 Arizona State 19-17 in a dual Thursday at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

The Tigers went 4-6 in individual matches, which wasn’t enough to top the Sun Devils, who secured more takedowns and scored more points in their close win.

  • GA reporter, Summer 2022. Studying journalism at The University of Missouri. Reach me at johnbelfonte@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700

