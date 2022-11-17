No. 5 Missouri wrestling lost to No. 3 Arizona State 19-17 in a dual Thursday at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.
The Tigers went 4-6 in individual matches, which wasn’t enough to top the Sun Devils, who secured more takedowns and scored more points in their close win.
Missouri’s Jarrett Jacques, Keegan O’Toole, Peyton Mocco and Rocky Elam all found victories in their matches. Elam saw his first action on the mat this season.
Arizona State established an early 12-0 lead in the dual. Noah Surtin (125-pounds) fell in the first match, followed by losses from Connor Brown to ASU’s No. 4 Michael McGee, and Allan Hart (141) to Jesse Vasquez. Following that, MU standout Brock Mauller (149) fell to No. 3 Kyle Parco in a 3-2 decision.
Jacques responded with a technical fall victory, earning the Tigers five points. Immediately after, O’Toole won his match by technical fall to narrow the deficit to 12-10.
Mocco followed with a victory against Cael Valencia to give the Tigers a 14-12 lead — their first of the match.
Elam (197) took a victory over No. 15 Kordell Norfleet in his first match of the season.
But losses from Missouri’s Sean Harman (184) and Zach Elam (heavyweight) cemented an Arizona State’s win. The Sun Devils took the lead in the 184 match, and won the dual with the heavyweight victory.
Missouri suffers its first loss of the season, and its dual record falls to 1-1.
The Tigers face short rest again with their next action Saturday against Lindenwood in St. Charles.