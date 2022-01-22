No. 23 South Dakota State wrestling upset No. 9 Missouri 21-12 on Saturday at the Hearnes Center .
The dual started off hot for the Tigers, as redshirt freshman Noah Surtin (125 pounds) picked up a shutout win against the Jackrabbits’ Tanner Jordan 6-0. No. 9 Allan Hart (141) defeated South Dakota State’s No. 6 wrestler, Clay Carlson, in the highest-ranked matchup of the day. This was Hart’s second straight win over Carlson, as he previously beat him at the Southern Scuffle.
Missouri then scored back-to-back wins from No. 17 Josh Edmond (149) and No. 21 Jarrett Jacques (157).
That is where the positives ended for the Tigers, as they would finish losing the next four matches of the dual. Those included losses from No. 16 Jeremiah Kent (184), No. 5 Rocky Elam (197) and No. 15 Zach Elam (285).
“The last four, it was just not finishing takedowns,” MU coach Brian Smith said. “We had opportunities to score takedowns but just didn’t get them. We just have to get back.”
The Tigers will be back on the mats stating at 5 p.m. Saturday in Orem, Utah, for a tri-dual against Utah Valley and Wyoming.