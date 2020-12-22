Missouri wrestling once again opened its season with its Black & Gold scrimmage Tuesday night at Hearnes Center.
The Tigers started out with eight preliminary matches.
Trey Crawford beat Eric Lovelace 10-3 in the 133-pound weight class. Dack Punke won 9-3 over Cameron Valdiviez at 125.
At 174, Duwayne Villalpando beat Cordel Durhart 8-7. Sean Harman beat Ellis Pfleger 8-4 in another matchup in the same category.
At 184, Canten Marriott beat Jack Flynn 9-2, while Colton Hawks beat Jake Raschka 16-3. At 197, Seth Nitzel beat Jace Punke. Ethan Turner beat Lovelace 18-0 in another 133-pound matchup.
To finish off the night, Missouri had seven main card matches.
Connor Brown beat Noah Surtin 3-2 at 125. At 141, Allan Hart beat Josh Edmond.
Mitchell Bohlken beat Precious Essien 3-2 at 157. At 165, Peyton Mocco beat Martell Boone.
Villalpando beat Harman 3-2 at 174, and Hawks beat Marriott 3-2 at 184. Rocky Elam beat Seth Nitzel 11-3 at 197.
Missouri wrestling officially starts its season against South Dakota State on Jan. 3 in Fargo, North Dakota.