After a successful showing in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Missouri wrestling now has its eyes set on the ultimate prize in collegiate wrestling: the NCAA Wrestling Championships.
Although Missouri is coming off a conference title in one of the best conferences in the sport and looks to finish in the top 10 at the national tournament for the seventh consecutive season, the national title hasn’t been won by a non-Big Ten team in more than a decade. The last team from another conference to win was Oklahoma State back in 2006.
“We’re focusing on each individual match and taking it round by round,” MU coach Brian Smith said. “We want to have success as a team, but it’s going to come down to executing at an individual level both on the mat and for us as coaches.”
In terms of individual national champions, Missouri has not had a wrestler bring home a title since Columbia product J’den Cox won the 197-pound title back in 2017.
But there is one Tiger on the roster who seems destined for a trophy.
Freshman Keegan O’Toole is coming off an undefeated season and his second straight conference title. He has been heralded as a “future national champion” all the way back to his high school days.
“Keegan was recruited to be a national champion,” Smith said. “He knows what he needs to do to get there, and that’s his mindset every single day.”
O’Toole is the No. 2 seed in the 165-pound division for the championship, with Cal Poly’s Evan Wick being the only wrestler ranked higher.
Another pair of Tigers who impressed during the team’s Big 12 title win were redshirt sophomores Peyton Mocco and Jeremiah Kent. Both wrestlers went into the tournament as the No. 6 seed in their respective weight classes. They upset multiple higher seeds, making it all the way to the final match, where they both fell short.
“They just need to focus in on what they do best and stick to the game plan we’ve built for their draw in the bracket,” Smith said of how Mocco’s and Kent’s momentum could carry over.
Missouri begins competition in the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Little Caesars Arena beginning Thursday in Detroit. Every match of the tournament will stream on ESPN+.