In the 2011-12 Division I wrestling season, Missouri’s wrestling team won the Big 12 Championship. It then moved to the Mid-American Conference where coach Brian Smith continued the streak of conference championships for nine seasons in a row.
The Tigers are now back in the Big 12 for the first time since that championship season, and they look to keep that streak alive and reestablish themselves in the conference they left a decade ago.
“I’m looking forward to the big arena, the crowd and just that atmosphere that our guys are gonna get two weeks before the NCAA (Championships),” Smith said when asked about his anticipation of returning to the conference. “It‘s become one of the premier conferences, probably right up there with the Big Ten.”
Missouri has had to go through a lot of top-tier programs in the country this season.
It started Feb. 6 when MU took on then-No. 10 Oklahoma State at Hearnes Center in its biggest conference duel up to that point. The Tigers walked away with a win and then flew to Tempe, Arizona, and defeated No. 13 Arizona State .
After that, the Tigers came back to Columbia to close out their regular season against No. 5 Iowa State in a battle for the Big 12 title. Missouri lost by one point and finished second in the Big 12 regular-season standings.
”You have to bring your best and you have to be at the highest level,” Smith said. “We lost a couple close matches in those duels, but it lets (us) see what we need to get better at.”
On Monday, the Big 12 released its seedings for the tournament. A lot of the seeings were as expected: Freshman Keegan O’Toole was given the No. 1 seed in the 165-pound division, and redshirt sophomore Zach Elam was given the No. 2 seed at heavyweight.
But one Tiger was given a seed that may be seen as a little low for a guy of his caliber. Redshirt sophomore Peyton Mocco was named the sixth seed in the 174-pound division. Smith did not necessarily agree with that decision, but he knows that seeding is not the ultimate factor.
“You can look at it and say, ‘Man, he’s ranked ninth in the country and sixth in the tournament,’ but it doesn’t matter. He still has to go beat the same guys,” Smith said. “You just got to worry about what you do best.”
In terms of health, redshirt junior Allan Hart, who has not wrestled since late January, is “bouncing off the wall and ready to get back out there,” Smith said. But for the other guys who haven’t seen as much rest this year, they understand that physical recovery is more important than ever at this point in the season.
“You’re wrestling really good guys so you might knick this, knick that and you need to take proper care of your body,” O’Toole said.
The Big 12 also released the brackets for the tournament which reveal that six of Missouri’s nine wrestlers earned first round byes. Those six are Noah Surtin, Hart, Jarrett Jacques, O’Toole, Jeremiah Kent, and Elam.
The Big 12 Championships happens Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will be streamed on ESPN+.