After getting off to a slow in start in the first session Saturday , Missouri wrestling catapulted itself to first place in the Big 12 Championship with 109.5 points.
The Tigers qualified four wrestlers to compete in the championship matches Sunday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Missouri went into the second session Saturday in fourth place with 40 points, but quickly turned things around with a string of dominant victories.
Sophomores Peyton Mocco and Jeremiah Kent upset a two- and a three-seed to earn berths to championship matches . Mocco (174) defeated No. 3-seeded Anthony Mantanona and No. 2-seeded Cade DeVos to earn his spot, while Kent (184) defeated Tate Samuelson (No. 2) and Marcus Coleman (No. 3) to earn his.
The other two wrestlers to compete in the championship bracket will be junior Allan Hart and freshman Keegan O’Toole.
Josh Edmond, Zach Elam, Rocky Elam and Jarret Jacques each managed to snag two wins in the consolation bracket to earn chances at sixth-place finishes.
The third session will start at noon, while the fourth will begin at 5 p.m.
The next closest opponents to Missouri are Oklahoma with 93.5 points and Oklahoma State with 90.0.