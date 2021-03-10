The 10 Missouri wrestlers on the way to the NCAA Championships found out their first-round opponents following a seeding committee announcement Wednesday.
Three Tigers enter the championship with unbeaten records, eight are ranked in the top 10 of their respective weight classes, and all but one outrank their first-round opponents.
Brock Mauller is Missouri's leading competitor. The junior is ranked third in the nation at the 149-pound weight class and has a 17-0 record on the season.
Mauller will face Marcus Robinson of Cleveland State in the first round, an opponent he defeated by a 6-0 decision in the MAC Championship finals Feb. 27.
The two other unbeaten wrestlers for the Tigers — Kegan O'Toole (165 pounds) and Rocky Elam (197) — will take on Jake Silverstein of Rider and Jake Walker of Ohio, respectively. Elam defeated Walker on Jan. 23.
Missouri's Jarret Jacques (157) and Zach Elam (285) are also scheduled to face familiar opposition. Jacques defeated his first-round opponent Johnny Lovett of Central Michigan via an 8-3 decision Jan. 8, and Elam defeated Brandon Metz of North Dakota State on a fall Jan. 3.
The NCAA championships begin March 18 in St. Louis.