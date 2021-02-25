After 2020's postseason was cut short, Missouri has multiple undefeated wrestlers and a chance at contending for an NCAA trophy this spring.
That road starts at the Mid-America Conference Championships Friday through Saturday in Lanceville, New Jersey. The Tigers head into the weekend as the favorites to win the tournament for the 10th straight year.
In the 2019-20 season, eight wrestlers qualified for the NCAA Championships. Of those eight, four return this season and will be in action for the Tigers. This team is young, exciting, and all 10 of the starters are a top-3 seed in the MAC Tournament.
“There really isn’t a senior in the lineup,” Missouri coach Brian Smith said. “Their ceiling is just that they can go so far and they just have so much potential.”
The entire team has performed well, but here are some wrestlers to keep an eye on as postseason play gets underway.
141 pounds: Allan Hart
Hart has performed again and again this season, as he's both undefeated and a one-time MAC wrestler of the week. Allan qualified for his first NCAA Tournament last season. The tournament did not happen due to COVID-19, but this weekend, he looks to secure his second-straight MAC Championships.
149 pounds: Brock Mauller
Mauller is also undefeated and has not lost in conference competition — ever. He’s a returning All-American and currently ranked No. 3 in the nation.
165 pounds: Keegan O’Toole
Since O'Toole has stepped foot onto the college wrestling scene, he’s dominated competition. He scores at high rates and 78% of his matches have ended in bonus-point victories.
He is only a freshman, and will look to win his first MAC Championship. A potential match to look out for is against No. 2 seed Izzak Olejnik of Northern Illinois University.
174 pounds: Peyton Mocco
To the benefit of his teammates, Mocco bumped up a weight class this season to help out Missouri's lineup and it has worked out. His scrappy wrestling and contributions have earned him the No. 2 seed at the tournament.
184 pounds: Jeremiah Kent
Kent, a Columbia native and Hickman graduate, is someone local fans will be happy to see succeed. Kent has also performed well on the mat, carrying an undefeated record into the tournament.
Kent has secured his share of bonus point victories throughout the season.
197 pounds: Rocky Elam
The freshman Elam has performed beyond expectations. He is the No. 2 seed heading into the tournament and will look to add team points early. Elam will be a big factor in the team trophy race.
Connor Brown, Matt Schmitt, Jarrett Jacques and Elam have all made major contributions to the team this season. They each carry a mat savviness and style that will be crucial to making sure the 10th team title Sunday in Columbia.