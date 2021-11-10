Missouri wrestling opens its season on the road against North Dakota State (1-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
This will be the fifth time the teams face each other on the mats, with Missouri having a 4-0 advantage in the series, including a 38-3 victory over the Bison last season.
The dual marks the third-ranked Tigers’ first Big 12conference matchup since 2012. Missouri returns to the Big 12 this season after being in the Mid-America Conference for the past nine years.
The dual will be North Dakota State’s second of the season, after securing its first win against California Baptist. The Bison won 43-4, winning nine of 10 matches.
The Tigers come into the season returning all 10 of their NCAA qualifiers from last season, including second-year freshmen Keegan O’Toole and Rocky Elam, both of whom won gold medals at the U20 World Championships over the summer. They enter the season ranked fifth in the 165- and 197-pound weight classes, respectively, according to InterMat.
O’Toole will not have an easy start to the season. He’s projected to face Luke Weber, who is ranked No. 6 in the 165-pound class, in his match. The 157-pound battle is just as close, with Missouri’s No. 10- ranked Jarrett Jacques is projected to face No. 11 Jared Franek.
Tigers standout Brock Mauller will not be making the trip to Fargo. The All-American junior will likely be replaced by freshman Josh Edmond, who went 10-0 in the 141-pound class last season.
Missouri coach Brian Smith said that while his team is focused on North Dakota State, he knows they’re aiming for higher goals, including national championships.
“They’re ready for competition,” he said.