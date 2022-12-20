Missouri wrestling bounced back from a narrow loss to Virginia Tech with a 28-11 dual victory over No. 15 North Dakota State on Tuesday at the Hearnes Center.
The Tigers, ranked 10th in the latest Top 25 coaches poll, improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 Conference duals.
Missouri also improved to 6-0 all-time against the Bison, a year after routing NDSU 37-3 in Fargo, North Dakota.
Allan Hart got the scoring started for the Tigers by pinning North Dakota State’s Dylan Droegemueller in the 141-pound weight class.
Brock Mauller earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Kellyn March at 149-pounds.
Reigning national champion Keegan O’Toole put the Tigers up 12-3 after he defeated Michael Caliendo by 15-8 decision in the 165-pound bout. O’Toole is now 8-0 on the season and has won his 37 consecutive matches.
Payton Mocco pinned Gaven Sax in the 174-pound bout, and Colton Hawks beat DJ Parker by 11-2 major decision at 184 pounds.
Rocky Elam kept the dominant performance going with a win at 197 pounds and heavyweight Zach Elam won by 5-3 decision.
Eric Lovelace made his season debut, falling to McGwire Midkiff by 8-6 decision at 133-pounds.
Missouri won’t wrestle again until the new year. The Tigers next travel to Chattanooga, Tennessee, to compete in the Southern Scuffle on Jan. 1-2.