Colton Hawks wrestles his opponent from North Dakota State

Missouri sophomore Colton Hawks, left, wrestles North Dakota State’s DJ Parker on Tuesday at the Hearnes Center. Hawks, who wrestles in the 184-pound class, won by major decision, which helped the Tigers to a 28-11 victory over the Bison.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

Missouri wrestling bounced back from a narrow loss to Virginia Tech with a 28-11 dual victory over No. 15 North Dakota State on Tuesday at the Hearnes Center.

The Tigers, ranked 10th in the latest Top 25 coaches poll, improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 Conference duals.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you