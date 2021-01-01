The Tigers are ranked No. 12 in the first National Wrestling Coaches Association Division I Poll of the season.
Two coaches from each Division I wrestling conference vote in the poll. The NWCA releases rankings every week during the season.
While the upcoming season will be abbreviated, Missouri will still face a lot of challenges. Eleven of its opponents are ranked in the Top 25 or are receiving votes to be ranked.
The Tigers open their season at 10 a.m. Sunday against South Dakota State in Fargo, North Dakota.