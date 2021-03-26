With Missouri wrestling's season over, there is a lot to reflect on. From national rankings to leaving the NCAA Championships with three All-Americans to learning to adjust in a pandemic, the lessons were many.
To have been ranked No. 5 nationally and to have had an undefeated dual season is something to be proud of, but the Tigers did leave the national championships without a team trophy. However, they return to Columbia with motivation and lessons from the tournament.
Here's a look at five things the Tigers learned during the 2021 season.
1. The Tigers have a lineup that is filled with people willing and ready to step up at any moment. Having a room full of hard working wrestlers not only benefits them individually but also the team.
2. At the beginning of the season, Missouri was not favored my many pundits in top-20 national rankings. The Tigers, however, slowly progressed to No. 5 in the nation and proved they were one of the best teams in the country.
“At the end of the day, seeds don’t really mean anything,” Jeremiah Kent said. “We don’t really pay attention to all of that, we just go out there and do what we do best. Wrestle hard, compete, believe, and expect to win.”
3. Missouri dominated its regular season and outscored opponents at a high rate. Those bonus-point victories transitioned right into the national tournament as every wrestler scored a bonus-point win. It helped set them up for a trophy early and led to the top-10 finish.
4. Tiger Style has become a way of life for these athletes and the pandemic has brought them closer than ever. Even though it is just an individual on the mat wrestling, the team aspect is one to never forget.
Rocky and Zach Elam are related by blood, but the team in general share blood, sweat and tears. Spending time together and being able to rely on each other builds a camaraderie that transitions beyond the mat and helps you bond as a team.
5. This is a young team and has all of its wrestlers returning. The fact that they are young will create more team chemistry and make the Tigers a force to be reckoned with in the foreseeable future.
Of the three true freshman that wrestled in the tournament, two of them will return to Columbia as All-Americans.
“Tiger Style means a lot to me,” Rocky Elam said. “I know we got a young team and a lot of guys coming back as everyone gets a free year. I’m really excited for what the future holds.”
Even though the Tigers' season did not end as they wanted, there’s still great things to look forward to. Coach Brian Smith said he has faith in his guys and looks back at the season with a positive lens and plans to let his team know that every chance he gets.
“Overall, this team shows up and competes at a high level every time we step out on the mat,” Smith said. “I’m always going to love them, I’m always going to be proud of them.”