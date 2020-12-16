MU wrestling released its schedule for the 2020-21 season Wednesday.
The team will compete in 16 duels in the regular season with two home competitions, both tri-duals.
The Tigers open their season Jan. 3 at the North Dakota State Quadrangular in Fargo, N.D. There they will compete against South Dakota State, North Dakota State, and Oregon State.
MU will have its first home competition Jan. 8 against Central Michigan and Wyoming. Central Michigan is the first of six scheduled MAC competitors this season.
Highlighting the "tentative" schedule is a Jan. 17 road trip to Ames, Iowa. The Tigers will challenge Iowa State, Northern Iowa and Arizona State in a quadrangular duel on the campus of Iowa State. All four teams finished last season ranked in the National Wrestling Coaches Association poll. Arizona finished highest of the bunch at No. 6, followed by No. 16 Northern Iowa, No. 21 Iowa State and No. 23 Missouri.
Missouri hosts SIUE Feb. 7 for its final home meet of the season.
Another ranked matchup comes a week later in the final regular season duel when Missouri will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Tigers will face off against Oklahoma State, which finished No. 11 last season, Central Oklahoma and West Virginia.
The Mid-American Conference championships, held on the campus of Rider University in Lawrenceville, N.J., will be Feb. 27-28. Missouri has won eight-straight MAC championships.
Missouri will host the NCAA championships in late February. The Tigers welcome the top wrestlers in the country to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis for the event.