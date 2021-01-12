With a major meet looming this weekend, Missouri wrestling moved up to No. 9 in this week's National Wrestling Coaches Association poll.
The Tigers moved up one spot in the rankings after defeating Central Michigan and Wyoming on Friday in Columbia. Missouri is a perfect 5-0 in duals and has won each of its matchups convincingly, but has yet to face any team ranked in this week's top 25.
The Tigers will be tested Sunday in Ames, Iowa, when they take on No. 20 Northern Iowa, No. 10 Iowa State and No. 11 Arizona State.