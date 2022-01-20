Ninth-ranked Missouri wresting met No. 20 Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma, for the first time since 2017, managing to leave with a 23-14 victory.
Noah Surtin started the night off for the Tigers against Joey Prata, getting an impressive takedown late in the third period to take a 4-2 victory.
Missouri then hit a bump in the road as Trey Crawford was shut out 16-0 in a technical fall loss to Oklahoma’s Tony Madrigal. Allan Hart got the Tigers back on track with a pinfall victory over Jacob Butler.
The Tigers went on to lose two matches in a row, as both Josh Edmonds and Jarrett Jacques fell in overtime. No. 3 Keegan O’Toole stepped up with another dominant bonus-point victory in the dual win. All but two of O’Toole’s wins this season have come by majority decision or better.
Redshirt freshman Sean Harman made his season debut in the starting lineup against the Sooners, losing to Anthony Mantanona. This was the Tigers’ last loss of the night, as they raddled off three straight victories with impressive performances from Jeremiah Kent and Rocky and Zach Elam.
The Tigers will be back on the mat to face No. 23 South Dakota Stateat 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hearnes Center.