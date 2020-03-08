For the ninth consecutive year, the Missouri wrestling squad is a conference tournament champion.
Despite scoring 38 fewer points than they did a season ago, the Tigers captured the Mid-American Conference tournament title with a 142-point performance that saw six wrestlers qualify for the NCAA Championships. Central Michigan came in second place with 121 points.
"I'm really proud of our guys for how they competed all weekend," coach Brian Smith said in a news release. "There were a lot of people midway through the season questioning whether or not we would even win this tournament. Guys stepped up all weekend up and down the lineup, in the wrestlebacks and in the consolation brackets.”
Missouri entered the final day with four wrestlers competing for an individual title. While Allan Hart, Dylan Wisman and Jarrett Jacques all lost their final matches in the MAC tournament, they each clinched a spot at the championships later in March.
Sophomore Brock Mauller won his second consecutive conference title after going 4-0 on the weekend. Mauller, a Columbia native, defeated Clarion’s Brock Zacherl 5-2 to secure the title.
“Brock did what he's been doing all year and I'm excited to go see him chase a national title,” Smith said.
After losing 3-2 on Saturday, redshirt senior Connor Flynn needed two wins Sunday for a berth to the championships.
Flynn not only did that — he dominated.
Flynn wasted little time against top-seeded Jacob Oliver, winning 17-0 on a technical fall. He then pinned the No. 2 seed at 1:11. To cap off his day, he won the third-place match 7-0 over Kenny Moore.
Grant Leeth also booked a trip to Minneapolis with a 4-3 victory over Sa'Derian Perry after a semifinals loss sent Leeth to the consolation bracket.
In Hart’s match, he lost after a takedown in the sudden victory period. Jacques fell 4-0 and Wisman lost 8-5 in their finals bouts.
Missouri will now head to the NCAA Championships, which will be held March 19-21 in Minneapolis.