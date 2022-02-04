No. 12 Missouri wrestling welcomes No. 10 Oklahoma State to Columbia for a Top 25 matchup that the entire collegiate wrestling world will surely have its eyes on at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hearnes Center.
The Tigers come into the matchup with a 7-1 record in Big 12 duals and a successful trip to Utah, picking up two wins over conference opponents on the same day.
On the other hand, the Cowboys march into Columbia looking to bounce back after dropping two duals in a row to conference rivals Northern Iowa and Iowa State.
While it may seem like Missouri has all the momentum heading into this weekend, Oklahoma State has an impressive 7-0 record on the road and the Tigers have struggled with Cowboys in the past. They have not beaten the Cowboys since Jan. 28, 2018 and haven’t won against them in front of their home crowd since 2015. Oklahoma State is 17-7 against Missouri since 2000.
“When you wrestle Oklahoma State, they are bringing the history and the tradition,” Missouri coach Brian Smith said on KTGR Radio. “I think they’ve won 35 national titles, so that's the team you have to beat.”
This matchup does not only have a rich history behind it, but will also feature a couple of high-profile matchups. Missouri is expected to have eight ranked wrestlers in the lineup and Oklahoma State will wrestle nine.
The highest ranked matchup of the day is expected to be Missouri’s No. 1 Keegan O’Toole taking on No. 10 Travis Wittlake in the 165-pound class. O’Toole has not been seen on the mat since the Tigers' dual win over Oklahoma on Jan. 20 for an undisclosed reason, but the Tigers are believed to be nearing full health.
“We should be close to 100% for Oklahoma State this weekend, so that will be a good thing,” Smith said on KTGR.