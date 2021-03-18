Missouri wrestling made a statement on the opening day of the NCAA Championships, sitting in third place after Thursday’s matches in St. Louis.
Four Tigers advanced into Friday’s quarterfinal rounds, while the other six who qualified will compete in wrestlebacks.
It was a tale of two halves during the day’s first session . Tigers Noah Surtin, Matt Schmitt, Allan Hart, Brock Mauller and Jarrett Jacques competed and went 3-5 during those matches, including a major decision win from Mauller.
Jacques and Rocky Elam, both No. 7 seeds, lost to their respective opponents in the first session. Surtin lost his first match to Patrick McKee from Minnesota while Elam lost to Oklahoma’s Jake Woodley.
During the second session, it was a bonus-point bonanza. Keegan O’Toole and Jeremiah Kent secured pins while Peyton Mocco and Zach Elam gained major decision victories.
Hart, Mauller, Schmitt and O’Toole won their second-round matches. Schmitt secured his first bonus point victory in the second round.
“We all kind of feed off each other,” Schmitt said. “With guys like Keegan, Noah, Jeremiah, we all just want to outdo each other and our goal is to bring home a team title.”
Jacques defeated Justin Thomas of Oklahoma in the second round and finished 1-1 for the day. O’Toole ground out a close 5-2 win over Cam Amine of Michigan to close out his day. Jeremiah Kent and Peyton Mocco lost their second-round matches.
Both Elams finished 1-1 for the day, meaning all 10 Missouri wrestlers are still alive for All-American status.
Wrestling resumes at 10 a.m. Friday in the Enterprise Center.