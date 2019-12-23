Dom Bradley, a volunteer assistant coach for Missouri wrestling, won the 125-kilogram weight class Sunday at the Senior Nationals. 

Bradley defeated Anthony Nelson 3-2 after pulling out to a quick 2-0 lead on a step-out point. Nelson battled back to pull within one, but the final point for Bradley came on a second step-out by Nelson. 

Nelson was a two-time NCAA title winner with Minnesota.

The win gives Bradley a spot at the Olympic Trials, which will take place April 4 and 5 on Penn State's campus. He will compete against seven other wrestlers in the 125-kilogram class. 

Bradley wrestled for Missouri from 2009-13, earning All-American honors twice, and joined Brian Smith's staff in June. 

