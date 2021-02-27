For the ninth consecutive year, the Mid-American Conference championship belongs to No. 5 Missouri.
With a 188.5-point team score, 59.5 points ahead of runner-up Central Michigan, the Tigers secured a new conference meet score record Saturday at the MAC Championship meet in Trenton, New Jersey.
Along with securing the title, all 10 of the Tigers’ starting wrestlers qualified for the NCAA Championships in St. Louis.
The team put eight wrestlers into the finals and came away with four individual champions. Championships were secured at 133 pounds by Matt Schmitt, 149 pounds by Brock Mauller, 165 pounds by Keegan O’Toole and 197 pounds by Rocky Elam. This was the third MAC title for Mauller and first for Schmitt, O’Toole and Elam.
Seeds for the NCAA Championships will be released following the completion of all conference tournaments.
Missouri tennis defeats Tennessee-Martin
Led by a sweep on the doubles courts, Missouri tennis defended its home court against Tennessee-Martin.
All three doubles pairs won to clinch the doubles point.
In singles play, Valentina Vazquez Pongruber, Ellie Wright, Serena Nash and Elys Ventura all contributed wins in singles play with the latter three winning in straight sets to seal the win as the Tigers won 5-2.
Missouri returns to conference play with a match against Arkansas at noon Sunday at home.
MU struggles in SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships
Despite a disappointing team performance from Missouri in the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships, there were still some bright spots in the Tigers’ performance in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Overall, Missouri’s women’s track and field finished 11th overall while the men finished 12th.
Arielle Mack finished second overall in the pentathlon women’s long jump with a score of 5.94 meters. Mack finished 11th overall in the final pentathlon standings.
On the men’s side, the Tigers’ best finishes were in shot put, long jump and triple jump. Mitchell Weber, Ja’Mari Ward and Georgi Nachev all finished sixth overall in those events, respectively.
No. 25 Missouri volleyball loses to South Carolina
Despite 10 lead changes and one of the Tigers’ best offensive performances of the season, Missouri volleyball lost to South Carolina in a tight four-set thriller 28-30, 25-20, 23-25, 18-25.
After losing the first set, Missouri tallied 18 kills on .550 hitting, which was one of its season bests.
The Tigers’ Andrea Fuentes set a new season-high assist record with 53 in the match. Kylie Deberg lead the team with 22 kills and set a season-high of 15 digs.
Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana hit a team best .375 with 11 kills, two assists, three total blocks and one dig.
Missouri faces Florida in a series Friday and Saturday.
Columbia College baseball demolishes York College
In its home opener, Columbia College took control of the game with nine runs in the fourth inning en route to defeating York College 13-3.
Nine Cougars recorded runs while eight produced hits, with Dalton Bealmer and Hayden Ludwig leading the team with three hits each. Ludwig also led the team with three RBI. Brad Prebay, Kole Ficken and Kellen Wiliamson all finished second on the team with two RBI.
On the mound, Columbia’s Chris Wall gave up only one run while throwing seven strikeouts in 5 innings to record the win.
Stephens falls to Lyon in blowout loss
In its first American Midwest Conference matchup of the season, Stephens College soccer lost to Lyon 4-1.
Lyon jumped out to a two-goal lead and never looked back. The lone bright spot of the game for Stephens was when freshman Lois Landreth scored her first career goal in the 77th minute, though only after the Scots had scored four goals.
Stephens hosts William Woods in its home opener Tuesday.