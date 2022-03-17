Missouri wrestling concluded its first day of competition in the NCAA Championships in 14th place with 11.5 team points.
Freshman Keegan O’Toole kept his undefeated streak alive, as he finished the day 2-0 with a win in 52 seconds.
O’Toole was then outdone by teammate Jeremiah Kent, who picked up a 42-second pinfall victory in his second match.
Rocky Elam also went undefeated on the first day of competition, capturing a redemption win over Iowa State’s Yonger Bastida.
Elam and Bastida are incredibly familiar with each other, facing off in a duel during the regular season and Big 12 Championship. Bastida won both of their previous encounters.
Redshirt sophomore Zach Elam started the day hot with a decision win over Wisconsin’s Trent Hillger but lost by technical fall in his second match when he went up against Minnesota’s Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson.
All Tigers but Jarrett Jacques and Josh Edmond will compete Friday to help Missouri get closer to the ultimate goal of a national championship.
Penn State leads the team standings with 27.5 points, which is 5.5 ahead of Arizona State in second place. Six of the Nittany Lions’ nine wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals, while five of seven Sun Devils advanced. North Carolina State, Michigan and Iowa round out the rest of the top five after the first day of competition.
The championships continue starting at 11 a.m. Friday, followed by the night sessions at 8 p.m.