Over the weekend, Missouri wrestling associate coach Kendric Maple took home a U.S. Open title in the 65kg division and was named "Outstanding Wrestler" at the U.S. Senior Freestyle Open in Las Vegas.
Before coming to Missouri, Maple competed at Oklahoma where he was a three-time All-American selection and took home an NCAA title in the 2012-13 season.
Maple had not wrestled competitively since the 2018 World Cup but decided to compete in the U.S. Open after losing a bet to Missouri freshman and national champion Keegan O'Toole last summer. The bet entailed that if O'Toole were to win the junior world title, Maple would make a comeback at the senior level at the U.S. Open. As we all know, O'Toole backed up his end of the bargain.
Maple entered as the No. 6 seed and knocked off No. 3 Luke Pletcher and No. 2 Paul Lugo on his way to the finals. Maple then capped off this Hollywood story with a cradle-pin finish in 54 seconds.
Missouri volunteer assistant coach Dom Bradley and MU wrestler Brock Mauller also competed at the open. Bradley finished second in the 125kg division, losing to Hayden Zillmer in the finals and Mauller lost in the round of 32 to Michael Blockhus.