In a baseball conference as difficult as the SEC, it is almost impossible to compete without proper preparation during the offseason or incredible roster talent. This season, Missouri had neither.
The Tigers’ struggles began in nonconference play with a series loss at Grand Canyon University and a series split at home against Omaha. The team never found consistent success, ending the season 16-36 with an 8-22 mark in conference play.
The combination of cold weather and COVID-19 affected winter practices and stymied any rhythm and camaraderie that could have developed within the young team.
“The biggest thing I think that costs us and a lot of other teams across the country is when you have a big group of guys, and they have not been together for a couple years,” Missouri coach Steve Bieser said after the season finale last Saturday. “Now you are social distancing them all the way through the fall, and they do not even know their teammates by the time you play that first game.”
On the field, the Tigers’ biggest issue was on the mound. Their young arms could not consistently get outs at the SEC level, and they often got hit around or gave up free bases.
Underclassmen carried the staff. Sophomores Spencer Miles and Seth Halvorsen, along with freshman Zach Hise, led Missouri in starts and innings pitched. Improvements from those three could create a formidable rotation going into the 2022 season.
Bleser was open about the staff needing to improve, saying the pitching this season “was just not there”.
“I think we got to build up the experience that we gained this season and continue to bring in players at a high level,” Bieser said.
The pitching staff’s struggles meant that the offense was often playing catch up. A lack of consistency getting on base made that difficult.
The season was not without bright spots. The 16-run explosion May 15 at then-No. 3 Mississippi State that clinched a series win consisted of four home runs, including one from sophomore third baseman Luke Mann. He led the team with eight in 2021.
It will be up to underclassmen like Mann and first baseman Torin Montgomery to lead an offensive improvement next spring for a team that finished last in the SEC in home runs and runs scored.
Bleser said he is optimistic about the team’s ability to take that next step, not only on the diamond, but in the locker room.
“I think with the returners, there’s a lot of optimism because they are looking at it as a time for them to step up and take a leadership role,” he said. “Some of the guys have talked about wanting to lead. I mean, they are very special athletes, and I think that they can step up and lead by what they do and how they do it.”