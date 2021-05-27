Missouri track and field had one athlete qualify for nationals and another advance to the next round of qualifying on Day 2 of the NCAA West Preliminary on Thursday in College Station, Texas.
Thursday's competition was all women's events after men competed Wednesday. Skylar Ciccolini headlined Missouri's Thursday results, becoming the first Tiger to qualify for next month's NCAA Championships. She finished 4th in the javelin throw with a distance of 176 feet, 8 inches.
Missouri had two other javelin participants who did not qualify for nationals. Erin Zimmerman finished 16th with 160 feet, 3 inches, and Ava Curry finished 19th with 159 feet, 1 inch.
In the 800 meters, Missouri's Karina Liz qualified for Saturday's quarterfinal round, finishing third in her heat and seventh overall in 2 minutes, 5.44 seconds. Kelsey Schweizer was eliminated from the competition, finishing 46th overall in 2:14.32.
Other Tigers who did not qualify in their events Thursday were Jordan McClendon (19th in the hammer throw with a distance of 195 feet, 7 inches), Emily Stauffer (36th in the shot put with a distance of 50 feet, 8¼ inches) and Morgan O'Neal (39th in the 400 hurdles in 1:01.17).
The West Preliminary continues Friday, when Missouri will have entries in four different men's events.
Tolton baseball's season ends in state quarterfinals
Tolton Catholic baseball scored the first four runs of Thursday's Class 3 state quarterfinal matchup at Elsberry, but gave up six unanswered runs late to fall 6-4.
The Trailblazers, who outlasted Palmyra in 10 innings in Tuesday's state round of 16 matchup, scored two runs in the first to take the early lead Thursday. The advantage grew to 4-0 in the fifth as Tolton scored another pair of runs, including Noah Manie coming home on a wild pitch.
But the Elsberry offense woke up in the late innings, putting up six runs in the last two frames to advance to the state semifinals and end Tolton's season. The Trailblazers finish with a record of 14-8 and the Class 3 District 8 title.