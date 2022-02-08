Missouri’s Sean Harman was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday after beating OSU’s No. 10 Dustin Plott.
Harman has been filling in for an injured Peyton Mocco as Missouri’s starter in the 174-pound division and has been on a good run of form since.
“He beat a top-10 kid in the country, that’s special,” coach Brian Smith said Sunday after Harman knocked off Plott. “That’s a freshman going out there and beating two ranked guys, and we needed it.”
Since Mocco’s injury, Harman has gone 3-2 with all wins coming against ranked opponents. The highest ranked was Plott, who he beat to give the Tigers a jolt of energy to come back from a 12-0 deficit and upset a team they hadn’t beaten since 2018.