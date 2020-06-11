Missouri baseball right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell was selected 122nd overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 4th round of the MLB Draft Thursday night.
When asked in May who his dream team to play for was, he said he grew up a huge Cardinals fan.
“I couldn’t be more excited,” Bedell said after he was drafted Thursday. “It’s a dream come true. One in 30 chance. Obviously, I didn’t think it would happen based off the odds, but it’s a surreal moment, that’s for sure.”
Bedell, a 6-foot-2, 198 pound Davenport, Iowa, native only got four starts in Missouri’s shortened season. In a team-high 24⅓ innings pitched, Bedell pitched a career-high 35 strikeouts and went 2-2 with a 3.70 ERA. This season was his first full season as a starting pitcher for the Tigers.
In his second season with Missouri, Bedell made 18 appearances with one start. He was 3-1 in 40⅓ innings pitched with a 1.56 ERA. He appeared in seven games in his first season as a Tiger, pitching 11⅔ innings in which he had 13 strikeouts.
Pre-draft projections were scattered for Bedell. He was projected to be picked anywhere from the second to fourth round and was widely-rated one of the top 100 best prospects.
MLB’s approximate pick value for the 122nd pick is $469,000. This number represents the maximum amount of money the Cardinals can spend to sign him without incurring a penalty from the league.
“After pick 105, I kind of gave up hope with trying to get the signing bonus that I was asking for,” Bedell said. “Then, all of a sudden, I got the text from my advisor saying, ‘Cardinals at this pick.’ and I was like, ‘Absolutely. Let’s do it.’”
When asked which current Redbirds’ player he’s most excited about getting the chance to play with, the Cardinals second baseman was the first name to come to mind.
“I watched Kolten Wong come up through the local minor league system here so that would be a lot of fun,” Bedell said.
Bedell’s teammates poured out their congratulations for him Thursday night.
“This is more than deserved. Super proud of you @BedellIan Congrats to one of the hardest working guys I’ve been blessed to hang around every day for the last couple years,” Missouri sophomore Trae Robertson tweeted.
Bedell follows a long list of pitching talent to come out of Missouri. Last year, standout left-handed pitcher TJ Sikkema was drafted 38th overall by the New York Yankees. Jacob Cantleberry was drafted in the 13thround by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cameron Dulle was drafted in the 30th round by the St. Louis Cardinals. Former Tiger Kyle Gibson was drafted 22nd overall by the Minnesota Twins in 2009 and is now with the Texas Rangers. Most noticeably, former Missouri righty Max Scherzer won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in October. Scherzer was drafted 11th overall in 2006 by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
“As a pitching staff, we pride ourselves on being one of the best in the country and to help carry that on into professional baseball means a lot,” Bedell said.
Additionally, Missouri commit Isaiah Greene was selected 69th overall by the New York Mets.
The 6-foot-1, 180 pound outfielder is from Corona Senior High School in Corona, California.