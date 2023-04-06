Missouri center fielder Ty Wilmsmeyer hits a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth

Missouri center fielder Ty Wilmsmeyer hits a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning against Vanderbilt on Thursday at Taylor Stadium. The Tigers scored four runs in the eighth after trailing the Commodores the entire game but could not overcome the deficit and lost 7-6.

 Margo Wagner/Missourian

After scoring four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Missouri baseball could not complete its comeback, as it fell to No. 4 Vanderbilt 7-6 in the series opener Thursday at Taylor Stadium.

Junior Dylan Leach was thrown out at third base trying to extend a double into a triple for the final out.

