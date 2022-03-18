And then there were two.
Missouri wrestling concluded the second day of competition at the NCAA Championships tied with Ohio State in ninth place. Penn State is currently ranked first with 108 points, more than 40 points more than Michigan who is in second place. The Nittany Lions will have four wrestlers competing in the finals Saturday.
Missouri will have two wrestlers in the finals: freshmen Keegan O'Toole and Rocky Elam.
Elam will compete for fifth place in the 197-pound division. Elam has gone 4-1 in the tournament so far with his only loss coming against Wyoming's Stephen Buchanan in the quarterfinals.
O'Toole, on the other-hand, will compete for a national title against Stanford's Shane Griffith. O'Toole came into the tournament with back to back conference titles and an undefeated record.
Both Elam and O'Toole are two-time All-Americans. They are now a part of a prestigious group of 24 other Mizzou wrestlers to accomplish this feat in program history.
The championship rounds start at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by the night sessions and trophy ceremonies at 6 p.m.