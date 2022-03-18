Missouri women's swim competed in the third day of the NCAA Championships in Atlanta on Friday. After a strong second day of swims, including a record-breaking relay performance Thursday, the Tigers followed it up with some solid individual performances, including a top-16 placement.
Junior Meredith Rees finished 16th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 52.11 seconds, earning All-American honors. This was her second career top-16 finish in the event at the NCAA Championship. Senior Sarah Thompson also competed in the event, placing 26th with a time of 52.24 .
Thompson swam in the 100 butterfly as well, earning 22nd with a time of 52.06. This is the fastest time Thompson has ever swam in the event, according to MU Athletics.
Thompson, Alex Moderski, Taylor Williams and Amy Feddersen placed 23rd in the 400 medley relay with a time 3:34.43.
Preliminary rounds for Day four of the NCAA Championships start at 10 a.m. Saturday. Finals will begin at 6 p.m.