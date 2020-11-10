Missouri women's swimmer Sarah Thompson was named the Southeastern Conference Swimmer of the Week for the second time in her career, per a league announcement Tuesday.
The senior from Collierville, Tennessee had a stellar weekend in a dual meet against Arkansas, winning both the 100-meter butterfly and 100 free. Her 100 fly time of 52.65 is currently the fastest time in the country this season.
Thompson also has the nation's best time in the 100 back and the second-best time in the 50 free.
Missouri swimming returns to the water next at the Mizzou Invite from Nov. 19-21.