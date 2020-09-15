Missouri senior Sarah Thompson was ranked the No. 16 NCAA women's swimmer in the country by Swimming World Magazine on Tuesday.

Thompson is coming off a huge junior season in which she set the school record for the 50-yard freestyle  and received her second NCAA Championship invite in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 backstroke.

Thompson will look to improve her resumé this season, as her personal best currently ranks third in school history in the 100 free and fourth in the 100 backstroke. Her Missouri squad ended the season ranked No. 19 in the country by collegeswimming.com.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2020. Studying sports writing. Contact me at jxld3y@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700. Contributor for Fansided & SB Nation.

Recommended for you