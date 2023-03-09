After securing its 10th victory of the season Tuesday, Missouri baseball will look to extend its eight-game winning streak in a home series against New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) this weekend at Taylor Stadium. However, due to forecasted inclement weather, the series was adjusted from a four-game series to three games.

Missouri (10-2) will open its series up against NJIT at 3 p.m Friday instead of the original 6 p.m. start time. On Saturday, the two teams are slated to play just one game at 1 p.m instead of a doubleheader that was supposed to take place. Sunday’s series finale is scheduled to take place at noon.

