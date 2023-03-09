After securing its 10th victory of the season Tuesday, Missouri baseball will look to extend its eight-game winning streak in a home series against New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) this weekend at Taylor Stadium. However, due to forecasted inclement weather, the series was adjusted from a four-game series to three games.
Missouri (10-2) will open its series up against NJIT at 3 p.m Friday instead of the original 6 p.m. start time. On Saturday, the two teams are slated to play just one game at 1 p.m instead of a doubleheader that was supposed to take place. Sunday’s series finale is scheduled to take place at noon.
NJIT (4-6) is currently on a three-game losing streak after getting swept by North Carolina State this past weekend on the road. The Highlanders have lost five out of their past seven games, including a series split with Purdue.
The hitting leaders for NJIT are senior outfielder Albert Choi and senior catcher Luke Longo. Choi leads the team with a .386 average and 10 RBI, while Longo has hit five home runs in seven games played.
The Tigers’ batters will go up against right-handers Ryan Fischer and Joe Georgini and left-hander Aidan Kidd this weekend. Fischer has a 6.60 ERA, while Georgini and Kidd have recorded a 3.94 and a 4.97 ERA, respectively.
Some key batters for Missouri have been fifth-year senior Luke Mann and sixth-year senior infielder Hank Zeisler. Mann leads the Tigers in hits with 17 and is tied for the lead in home runs with five, while Zeisler has five homers in addition to his team-leading 17 RBI through 12 games.
Right-hander Chandler Murphy will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers on Friday, and junior Ian Lohse will start on the mound Saturday. It has not been announced who the starting pitcher will be Sunday for Missouri.