On Day 3 of the Southeastern Conference diving championships at its home pool, Missouri found its first conference title-winner of the event.
Savana Trueb topped the field in the women's platform competition with a final score of 293.20 on Friday, nearly 13 points better than second-place finisher Tanesha Lucoe of Alabama. It was the first career conference title for the Tigers sophomore, who qualified for the NCAA Championships in the event last year.
"I honestly had no idea I was in first place until I looked at the scoreboard and saw how many points the other divers needed to get," Trueb said in a release. "It hit me and I was really excited and couldn't stop smiling."
In the only other event of the night, Missouri's Takuto Endo finished fourth in the men's 3-meter platform dive with a score of 414.6.
In Athens, Georgia, the SEC women's swimming championships continued with six events Friday. Missouri's top performances came in the 100-yard backstroke, where Sarah Thompson finished second and Meredith Rees came in fifth.
The Tigers also finished sixth in the 400-yard medley relay, and Rees finished 11th in the 100-yard butterfly.
The diving and women's swimming championships both conclude Saturday. The final SEC swim and dive championship event will be men's swimming, which is set for next week in Columbia.